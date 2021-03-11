Amritsar: Civil Surgeon’s PA booked for demanding Rs 10K bribe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

Following a complaint by a local resident on the anti-corruption helpline, the police have booked Raghu Talwar, personal assistant to Civil Surgeon here, for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe for handing over the medico-legal report in a quarrel.

The case Amritpal Singh, a local resident, told Vigilance Bureau (VB) officials that his wife and daughter had a quarrel with a relative, who is a cop with the Punjab Police, in July last year. He said his wife and daughter were injured and they were admitted in the Civil Hospital and later referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. He said though they made rounds of the Civil Hospital, the doctor concerned did not hand over the MLR on one pretext or another. He said he then approached the Civil Surgeon for the same. The Civil Surgeon asked them to submit a complaint with his PA. Nevertheless, he also kept dilly-dallying the matter. Later, he allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe for the same.

Though a case was registered against Talwar a few days ago, he was yet to be arrested. Confirming the development, Jogeshwar Singh Goraya, DSP (Vigilance), said Talwar was still on the run and raids were on to nab him.

He said complaints were lodged with the Civil Surgeon and the Director Health, but no action was taken though several months passed.

DSP Jogeshawar Singh said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered after the complainant filed a complaint on the anti-corruption helpline with audio recording as proof. He said raids were on to arrest Raghu Talwar.