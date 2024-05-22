CJM visits Patti sub-jail

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 21

Following instructions from the District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Shilpa paid a surprise visit to the Patti sub-jail on Tuesday and interacted with the undertrials and convicts in the jail.

Amandeep Kaur, Deputy Legal Aid Defence Counsel, Jatinderpal Singh, Jail Superintendent and other staff were present on the occasion. The judge listened to the grievances of the inmates and instructed the Jail Superintendent to redress these immediately. The condition of sanitation in the barracks of the undertrials and convicts were checked and the mess (kitchen) inspected. The judge also instructed to conduct regular check-up of the inmates. The inmates were also informed of their legal rights regarding the appropriate time to submit an appeal to the court. The judge also said that there was provision for free legal aid, right from the lower court to the Supreme Court.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran