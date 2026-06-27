CKD asks Maharashtra Govt to withdraw Hazur Sahib Act

The Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), one of the oldest and most prominent socio-religious and educational institutions of the Sikh community, has strongly opposed the Maharashtra Government’s proposal to repeal the Nanded Sikh Gurdwara Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Act, 1956, and replace it with a new law, calling the move discriminatory and demanding its immediate withdrawal.

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The state government has put the proposed law in abeyance.

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At a meeting held at its Amritsar headquarters on Friday, CKD president and former Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer expressed deep concern, saying Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib is one of the five Takhts of the Sikh Panth and that any modification or interference in its administrative structure is a highly sensitive issue directly linked to the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

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Referring to history, Nijjer said the Chief Khalsa Diwan, established in 1902, has Panthic affiliation and enjoys permanent representation on the Sri Hazur Sahib Board through one of its members.

“For decades, CKD representatives have discharged their responsibilities with dedication and made valuable contributions towards preserving the sanctity of the Takht Sahib while ensuring transparent and smooth administration. The attempt to exclude such a historic institution from the management system under the pretext of a new law is not only an insult to the glorious legacy of the CKD but also a direct attack on the religious rights of Sikh institutions and the community,” he said.

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He added that the proposal to repeal the existing Act could pose a serious challenge to the rights of Sikh institutions and undermine the dignity and self-governance of the Takht Sahibs.

CKD secretary Ramnik Singh said the Takht Sahibs are the highest centres of Sikh religious faith and their management should be carried out in accordance with Sikh traditions, Panthic consensus and religious principles. “The move has created unrest among Sikh sangats and Panth Dardis in India and abroad due to the attempt to alter the existing legal framework governing Sri Hazur Sahib or impose a new law. The five Singh Sahibs of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib have also passed a Gurmata opposing the proposed legislation,” he said.

The CKD office-bearers and members appealed to the Centre and the Maharashtra Government to immediately withdraw the controversial proposal. “If the government considers it necessary to make any amendment in the Act, then before that, the principles of Panthic consensus and complete transparency should be adopted while respecting the religious sentiments of the community so that the Panthic rights of the community are not mingled with,” said Ramnik Singh.