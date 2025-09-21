DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / CKD calls SC decision on Anand Marriage Act as historic

CKD calls SC decision on Anand Marriage Act as historic

The decision is a fulfilment of long-standing demand of Sikh community: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:37 AM Sep 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The office-bearers of Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), in a meeting held here today, called the recent Supreme Court directions in regard to Anand Marriage Act as ‘historic’ and reformational for Sikh identity and marriage.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court has directed several states and union territories to notify within four months the rules for registering ‘Anand Karaj’ or the Sikh wedding ceremony, putting a time-frame to the implementation of the 2012 amendment in Anand Marriage Act, 1902.

In a statement, Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar expressed happiness and said that the decision is going to strengthen the religious rights of the Sikh community and Sikh identity. He said that the founder of Chief Khalsa Diwan, Sundar Singh Majithia, with the support of other Sikh leaders, had started a campaign to make a unique law to give legal recognition to Sikh marriage (Anand Karaj) and had played a significant role in getting enacted the Anand Marriage Act, 1909.

Advertisement

“This historic decision is a fulfillment of the long-standing demand of the Sikh community and a victory for the Sikh Panthic identity,” said Dr Nijjar.

In its September 4 order, the SC bench said when the law recognises ‘Anand Karaj’ as a valid form of marriage yet leaves no machinery to register it, the “promise was only half kept”. Despite being in existence for over a century, the law wasn’t implemented till 2012, when both Houses of Parliament passed the Anand Marriage Amendment Bill, 2012, legalising the Sikh traditional marriages and allowing their registration. While the Anand Marriage Act of 1909 was enacted to recognise the validity of marriages performed by the Sikh ceremony of ‘Anand Karaj’, they were registered under the Hindu Marriage Act before the 2012 amendment.

Advertisement

The CKD office-bearers hoped that in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court, the state governments and union territories would soon issue notifications in this regard to make the registration process easier and faster, so that Sikh marriages can be registered under the Anand Marriage Act.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts