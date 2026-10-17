CKD gears up for 69th Sikh edu conference

The Educational Committee of Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) held a special meeting at the Sri Kalgidhar Sahib CKD auditorium on Friday to prepare for the 69th World Sikh Educational Conference, scheduled to be held in Batala on November 19, 20 and 21.

Dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the three-day conference will feature educational seminars, exhibitions, an evening Kirtan Darbar and a special felicitation ceremony.

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Held under the guidance of CKD president Inderbir Singh Nijjar, the meeting saw the constitution of various committees to ensure the smooth conduct of the conference. Members of the purchase, transport, accommodation, langar and hospitality committees were briefed on their respective responsibilities.

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Nijjar said the conference provided an important platform to explore new possibilities in education and raise educational standards. Discussions were also held on securing the participation and cooperation of village sarpanches and other prominent personalities from the region, with the support of the local advisory committee.

Santokh Singh Sethi, vice-president of CKD and chairman of the conference’s reception committee, outlined the historical background and founding objectives of the World Sikh Educational Conference. He also discussed the social and educational challenges that shaped its establishment and its continued relevance. He urged schools run by the Diwan to prepare special science exhibitions and models for display at the event.

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CKD director of education A P S Chawla and deputy director of education Urminder Kaur presented a detailed, minute-by-minute schedule for the three days.

The programme will include exhibitions and an evening Kirtan Darbar. On November 20, seminars on various educational and related subjects will be held, followed by a light-and-sound programme depicting the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The conference will conclude on November 21 with a special felicitation ceremony honouring eminent personalities from India and abroad for their notable contributions to the social, religious and educational fields.