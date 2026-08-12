CKD hosts kirtan darbar on Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib

The Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), along with all its institutions, organised a kirtan darbar at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, GT Road, Amritsar, on the occasion of the Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib.

Advertisement

The kirtani jatha of Bhai Gurdeep Singh Saluja, along with a students’ kirtan band, performed shabad and kirtan. This was followed by devotional renditions by the Ragi Jatha of Central Khalsa Orphanage, the kirtani jatha of Bibi Prabhjot Kaur

Advertisement

and other Gurmat Sangeet teachers, who connected the sangat with the divine teachings of Gurbani.

Advertisement

Thereafter, Bhai Guriqbal Singh, the kirtani jatha of Bibi Kaulan Ji Welfare Centre, Bhai Shakeen Singh, Hazoori Ragi of Darbar Sahib, and kirtani teams comprising students from various Chief Khalsa Diwan schools presented Gurbani Kirtan. Their collective performance included traditional tanti saaz (string instruments).

Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar stated that its primary objective is to nurture a generation that excels academically without losing touch with its heritage; understands modern technology while remaining connected with Gurbani; reaches positions of distinction while remaining humble; and uses its success not merely for personal advancement but for the service of society and humanity.

Advertisement

He further emphasised that the Chief Khalsa Diwan is making special efforts to acquaint children with the traditional Sikh kirtan tradition, Gurmat Sangeet and traditional string instruments. Meritorious students were honoured. They included Japjit Kaur (Medical) of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, GT Road, who secured the first position in Punjab, becoming the state topper in the CBSE examinations, while Rishank Sharma (non-medical) of Majitha Road Bypass school was honoured for securing the third position in Punjab. Riya Rani, a Class X student of CKD Hoshiarpur school, and Shabad Arora, a student of Majitha Road Bypass school who has earned recognition at the state level in the field of Gurmat Sangeet, were also honoured.