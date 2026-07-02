CKD opens free school at border village

The Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) has established a free school at Dhanoa Kalan, a border village in Attari, a few kilometres from the India-Pakistan international border, to provide quality education to children from economically weaker families.

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The school will offer free education, uniforms and textbooks, ensuring that no child is deprived of schooling because of financial constraints. The initiative follows repeated appeals from the village panchayat, local leaders and residents for an educational institution in the area.

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CKD President and former Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer said the school reflects the organisation’s commitment to providing academic excellence while promoting Sikh heritage, Gurmat philosophy, moral values, Punjabi culture and contemporary education.

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He said the project embodies CKD’s long-standing commitment to Panthic service and social responsibility and is expected to create meaningful educational opportunities for children in the border region.

“In border areas, where educational opportunities remain limited and economically weaker sections are increasingly vulnerable to religious conversions, providing quality education while strengthening children’s connection with their religious heritage has become an urgent necessity,” Dr Nijjer said.

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He added that the mission of CKD schools extends beyond academic instruction. “Our objective is to nurture students by preserving their religious identity, instilling moral and ethical values, and equipping them with modern knowledge and skills so that they grow into enlightened, responsible and compassionate citizens,” he said.