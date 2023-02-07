CKD refutes allegations against its members

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 6

The allegations against Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) president and Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and other senior members during the General House meet of the CKD have been termed as baseless by the CKD general body. Notably, CKD members had levelled multiple allegations regarding fee waivers being offered, exclusion of children from examinations and other issues, in the General House meet of CKD.

Nijjar had refuted the claims against him that he went to slained BJP leader Sudhir Suri’s house. Several allegations about offering fee waiver to children in CKD schools was also taken up. It was alleged that certain members were promoting non-eligible children for fee waiver, which were found to be false by the committee members.

Over the issue of allegations of exclusion of children from the examination, senior member of CKD and secretary, Ajit Singh Basra said that the question of exclusion does not arise as the examination has not yet started. Member Tarlochan Singh demanded that members who tarnish the image of the Diwan by making baseless accusations against the Diwan and Diwan members through the media, their membership should be cancelled.