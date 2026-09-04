Chief Khalsa Diwan signs MoU for responsible e-waste recycling

In a step towards environmental protection and sustainable development, Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Phulkari WOA (Women of Amritsar) for the systematic collection, safe handling and responsible recycling of electronic waste (e-waste) through authorised recyclers.

Under the agreement, CKD will also obtain disposal certificates and other required legal documents from the authorised recycling agencies, ensuring transparency, accountability and compliance with environmental regulations.

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CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said environmental protection was not the sole responsibility of the government or any individual organisation but a shared responsibility of society. He stressed the need for proper e-waste management to protect the environment, to safeguard human health.