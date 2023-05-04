 CKD student wins karate bronze : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

CKD student wins karate bronze

CKD student wins karate bronze

CKD student shows her medal in Amritsar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Harjasreet Kaur, a Class VIII student of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sultanwind Road, running under Chief Khalsa Diwan, won a bronze medal in the Budhokan Cup 2023 karate competition held in Dubai. Additional honorary secretary educational committee and school member in-charge Santokh Singh Sethi, member in-charge Swaraj Singh Sham, Principal Gurpreet Kaur, honoured Harjasreet Kaur and encouraged other students of the school to achieve success. Santokh Singh Sethi said that a total of 25 teams from different countries participated in the international competition and Harjasreet Kaur won the bronze medal to the institution, and the state.

World Veterinary Day celebrated

World Veterinary Day was celebrated by Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS) on May 2 with the theme, “Promoting diversity, equity and inclusiveness in the veterinary profession”. It was marked by a free vaccination camp, for pets’ free check-up and disease screening followed by an animal welfare camp at Khalsa Veterinary College Hospital, Mahal, Ram Tirath Road. The experts interacted with pet owners about the zoonotic diseases especially rabies and also provided free rabies vaccination for pets and stray dogs in Green and Ranjit Avenue. Another team of experts from KCVAS visited Boparai Baj Singh village and organised an animal welfare camp and treated sick animals and advised farmers about correct management practices to keep animals healthy and free from diseases for sustainable production.

DAV students bid farewell to seniors

The students of Botany and Zoology Departments of DAV College here arranged a farewell party for their seniors. The function was presided over by Principal Amardeep Gupta. The Principal gave his blessings and assured the students that they will always get support of college even after they leave. The students presented an entertaining cultural programme. The students presented several dance items and songs. The major attraction of the show was modelling by the senior students. Jasmine was crowned Miss DAV, Meghna Mahajan was Ms Farewell, Sumit Naib was Mr DAV and Abhay Singh was declared Mr Farewell.

Digital Literacy Programme

Phulkari WOA, in partnership with CACMS Institute, recently celebrated the graduation of its first batch of students from the Digital Literacy Programme. The programme is designed for children and young adults, who lack access to technological resources, and covers a range of essential topics such as computer fundamentals, internet basics, and various software applications including Microsoft word, powerpoint, excel, and Google docs, sheets, and slides. By providing these necessary computer skills, the programme aims to equip students with the tools they need to become industry-ready individuals. Five students from the first batch have been selected for level 2 specialised courses that will further enhance their skills in specific fields of interest. Meanwhile, the second batch is already underway with several more batches scheduled over the coming months.

Kalgidhar School wins award

Guru Kalgidhar School, Ajnala, won Asian Education Awards 2023 Kiteskraft production in association with GCCR at an event held in Delhi. The keynote address was delivered by chief guest justice KG Balakrishnan. After four rounds of speaker and panel discussions, a beautiful skit was performed by students. Dr KS Rana, VC, adviser ministry of environment and forest, Alem Tsesaye Woldemariam, dean, African Diplomatics Crops, India; Major general Sanjay Soi( retd), Paulis Korni, Ambassador, Papua and Guinea were some of the special guests at the event.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

2
Punjab

Beant Singh assassination case: Supreme Court refuses to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana's death penalty

3
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

4
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

5
Nation

'Anurag Thakur tried to suppress the matter', alleges wrestler Vinesh Phogat amid protest

6
Business

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

7
Diaspora

Ajay Banga becomes first Indian-American to head World Bank

8
Nation

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

9
Nation

SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan

10
World

Teenage boy kills 8 children, guard at school in Serbia's capital Belgrade

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Top News

11 on way to wedding killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

11 on way to wedding killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

Ahead of hearing, wrestlers allowed to file sealed affidavit against WFI chief

Ahead of hearing, wrestlers allowed to file sealed affidavit against WFI chief

Supreme Court declines to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana’s death penalty

Supreme Court declines to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana's death penalty

Asks Centre to take call on Beant assassin’s mercy plea

Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress

Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress

POLL GAMES Bajrang Dal sees danger to ‘dharma’ | Gets VHP su...

Karnataka Elections: Congress is enemy of peace, development, says PM Modi

Karnataka Elections: Congress is enemy of peace, development, says PM Modi


Cities

View All

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

3 miscreants target scrap dealer

Child rights panel member visits Pingalwara

Residents submit memo to MLA Sohal over traffic woes

Uncertainty over move continues; residents, officials still wait for policy

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

CHB mulls more spending powers for senior officers

Mercury up, still 9 notches cooler

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three

ED on AAP MP’s notice: Only 1 of 4 mentions in chargesheet wrong

ED on AAP MP’s notice: Only 1 of 4 mentions in chargesheet wrong

SUV hits biker, drives with body on roof

AAP holds meet in private school

AAP holds meet in private school

Fulfilling people’s dreams my sole purpose, says Cong candidate

Thieves decamp with cash, gold

Patchwork ahead of CM’s roadshow

Woman, son shot at in Phagwara village

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

NGT joint panel to visit site on Monday

Four days on, residents still in shock, await info on toxic gas leak incident

Vigilance questions ex-MLA Vaid for fifth time in DA case

Didn’t get enough time to speak: Arora on finishing one year as Rajya Sabha MP

Kin block PSPCL gates seeking jobs, benefits

Kin block PSPCL gates seeking jobs, benefits

Wheat arrival crosses last year’s figure

Varsity bureau resumes publication

SKM backs protesting wrestlers, demands arrest of WFI chief