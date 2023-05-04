CKD student wins karate bronze

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Harjasreet Kaur, a Class VIII student of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sultanwind Road, running under Chief Khalsa Diwan, won a bronze medal in the Budhokan Cup 2023 karate competition held in Dubai. Additional honorary secretary educational committee and school member in-charge Santokh Singh Sethi, member in-charge Swaraj Singh Sham, Principal Gurpreet Kaur, honoured Harjasreet Kaur and encouraged other students of the school to achieve success. Santokh Singh Sethi said that a total of 25 teams from different countries participated in the international competition and Harjasreet Kaur won the bronze medal to the institution, and the state.

World Veterinary Day celebrated

World Veterinary Day was celebrated by Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS) on May 2 with the theme, “Promoting diversity, equity and inclusiveness in the veterinary profession”. It was marked by a free vaccination camp, for pets’ free check-up and disease screening followed by an animal welfare camp at Khalsa Veterinary College Hospital, Mahal, Ram Tirath Road. The experts interacted with pet owners about the zoonotic diseases especially rabies and also provided free rabies vaccination for pets and stray dogs in Green and Ranjit Avenue. Another team of experts from KCVAS visited Boparai Baj Singh village and organised an animal welfare camp and treated sick animals and advised farmers about correct management practices to keep animals healthy and free from diseases for sustainable production.

DAV students bid farewell to seniors

The students of Botany and Zoology Departments of DAV College here arranged a farewell party for their seniors. The function was presided over by Principal Amardeep Gupta. The Principal gave his blessings and assured the students that they will always get support of college even after they leave. The students presented an entertaining cultural programme. The students presented several dance items and songs. The major attraction of the show was modelling by the senior students. Jasmine was crowned Miss DAV, Meghna Mahajan was Ms Farewell, Sumit Naib was Mr DAV and Abhay Singh was declared Mr Farewell.

Digital Literacy Programme

Phulkari WOA, in partnership with CACMS Institute, recently celebrated the graduation of its first batch of students from the Digital Literacy Programme. The programme is designed for children and young adults, who lack access to technological resources, and covers a range of essential topics such as computer fundamentals, internet basics, and various software applications including Microsoft word, powerpoint, excel, and Google docs, sheets, and slides. By providing these necessary computer skills, the programme aims to equip students with the tools they need to become industry-ready individuals. Five students from the first batch have been selected for level 2 specialised courses that will further enhance their skills in specific fields of interest. Meanwhile, the second batch is already underway with several more batches scheduled over the coming months.

Kalgidhar School wins award

Guru Kalgidhar School, Ajnala, won Asian Education Awards 2023 Kiteskraft production in association with GCCR at an event held in Delhi. The keynote address was delivered by chief guest justice KG Balakrishnan. After four rounds of speaker and panel discussions, a beautiful skit was performed by students. Dr KS Rana, VC, adviser ministry of environment and forest, Alem Tsesaye Woldemariam, dean, African Diplomatics Crops, India; Major general Sanjay Soi( retd), Paulis Korni, Ambassador, Papua and Guinea were some of the special guests at the event.