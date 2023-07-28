CKD's charitable school inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 27

A charitable school was inaugurated at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, Sultanwind Link Road, under Chief Khalsa Diwan. MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer, president of Chief Khalsa Diwan and senior member of the school, Santokh Singh Sethi, inaugurated the school.

Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer said that the charitable school run by Chief Khalsa Diwan has been started with 27 children of LKG and UKG classes. “They will be given free books, uniforms and bags by the Diwan management. Such charitable schools are also being run at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Golden Avenue and Basant Avenue by the Chief Khalsa Diwan, where children from poor families are receiving education.”

Nijjer said that the objective of the free schools being run by the Chief Khalsa Diwan was to provide quality education to the children of poor families. He informed that the students should have proficiency in Punjabi as well as English to face the global challenges. Etiquette classes will also be started in Diwan schools soon where children will be taught proper manners.

Prizes and certificates were also distributed by the Diwan management to the school students appearing in Class 10 and 12 merit list for the session 2021-22 and 2022-23.