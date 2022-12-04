CKD’s World Sikh Education Conference commences

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

Three-day 67th World Sikh Education Conference dedicated to 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh commenced at Sri Guru Harkrishan International School, Ranjit Avenue, today.

A nagar kirtan being taken out in Amritsar on Saturday. Tribune Photo

The event is being organised by the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) Educational Committee. A nagar kirtan taken out before the event was welcomed by Khalsa College Public School, Comfort Inn Hotel and other institutions with shower of flowers and langar. Series of exhibitions on various topics such as environment and natural resources, books, Sikh history and painting, tanti saaz and armour (shastra), agriculture and organic farming were inaugurated.

CKD president and Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the CKD school educational policy was in accordance with the thinking of great scholar Bhai Vir Singh. “While being imparted quality education in CKD schools, students are associated with their roots, Gurmat principles and Sikh values because the taller the tree, the stronger its roots,” he said. In the late evening, kirtan darbar was held in the campus of host school in Ranjit Avenue.