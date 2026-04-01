(Claim)ing change: Meet the 20-year-olds tackling ‘broken’ insurance system with AI fix

At an age when most students are planning their college life, Advith Sharma from Ludhiana travelled across North India, meeting over 150 insurance agents and brokers, to observe how

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insurance agents managed their work, and where inefficiencies arose.

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India’s insurance industry, as he observed, was among the fastest growing in the world,

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yet it remained highly inefficient on ground.

As a student of artificial intelligence (AI) and an innovator, the insight for him was consistent: Existing tools in the insurance sector to root out manual errors or inefficiencies were either too expensive, too complex, or not aligned with how agents actually functioned.

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He, along with his school friend and now co-innovator Arsh Gupta, built an AI platform to fix a “deeply broken” system, one that millions of India's insurance agents and brokers deal with every day.

“Millions of insurance agents and brokers still manage their work manually. Policy renewals,

customer data, endorsements, and servicing are often handled on Microsoft Excel sheets and WhatsApp. A single missed follow-up can mean lost income, lost trust, and lost business,” Advith said. To address this gap, Advith and Arsh, both students at Scaler School of Technology, Bengaluru, built FLOW AI, India’s first full-stack Insurance Operating System, and launched their startup, AetherLabs.

“It acts like an operating system for insurance — combining CRM, automation, and AI in one tool. Tasks that once took days can now be completed within minutes, reducing the risk of missed renewals and revenue leakage,” said Advith.

The AI-powered platform enables insurance intermediaries to automate workflows across policy issuance, renewals, endorsements, document management, and servicing.

Advith’s innovator journey did not begin with technology but with the problem: His father works in the insurance sector, and he spent months learning insurance, studying regulations, actuarial concepts, and how the industry actually operated on ground.

It took them almost two years to develop FLOW AI and the consumer-facing ‘Insurance GPT’, an AI chatbot that recommends policies based on user needs, adding an advisory layer to the platform.

“I spent months understanding where inefficiencies actually occurred before building anything. Now, around 70 agents use our product in tier II and III cities. It’s reasonably priced as traditional solutions can cost upwards of Rs 7.5 lakh annually. Flow AI is priced at approximately Rs 800 per month, making it viable for small and mid-sized agents," Advith said.

Advith and Arsh have built Aether Labs independently, funding it through internships and early winnings at AI competitions for amateurs and students. They continue to work across product development and early go-to-market efforts.

In a sector that has seen limited grassroots innovation, both boys plan to continue building AI software with a problem-first approach, leading to practical, scalable solutions.