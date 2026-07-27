Clamour for daily city-Nanded Vande Bharat sleeper train grows

The demand for a daily Vande Bharat sleeper train between Amritsar and Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded, has gained momentum.

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Over the past few days, the idea has been pitched by a number of people.

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Listing the features of the new train, GS Bedi, associated with Sri Guru Nanak Gurpurab Committee, said: “The Vande Bharat sleeper train has ergonomically designed sleeping berths, automated doors, and advanced safety features.”

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He said the train was faster and aimed at making the long journey (35 hours) from Amritsar to Nanded in Maharashtra comfortable.

Director, Akal Purakh Ki Fauj (APKF), Jaswinder Singh said the Vande Bharat train, which was equipped with modern technology and offered premium comfort at affordable fares, was suitable for long journeys.

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In a communique to the government, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla stated that getting a seat on the Sachkhand express that connected the two holy places was an uphill task. “This is why, we need a new train,” he added.

Over the past several months, the MP has received several representations from the Sikh Jathas, Gurdwara Management Committees, religious organisations and devotees, requesting the introduction of a daily Vande Bharat Seeper train between Sri Amritsar Sahib and Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded.

The ministry has also acknowledged the demand.