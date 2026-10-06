Clamour for Gyanesh’s resignation grows

The Amritsar unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) organised its annual memorial function at its Chheharta office here today to pay tribute to veteran communist leaders Satya Pal Dang, Vimla Dang, Praduman Singh and other party comrades.

At the event, the speakers also announced a campaign against what they termed an attack on people’s voting rights in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being undertaken by the Election Commission. They demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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A large number of party workers from across the district, including farmers, workers and women, attended the programme.

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CPI state secretary Nirmal Singh Dhaliwal, along with Amarjit Singh Asal, Lakhbir Singh Nijampur, Rajinderpal Kaur, Daswinder Kaur, Narinder Ball and Vijay Kapoor, addressed the gathering.

Dhaliwal recalled the contributions of Satya Pal Dang and Vimla Dang, describing their decades-long public life as an example of dedicated service to working people. He said the couple had set a rare example of public life without personal enrichment.

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Satya Pal Dang was elected MLA five times and also served as Food and Civil Supplies Minister in a coalition government, while Vimla Dang was a prominent leader of the Punjab Istri Sabha and served as an MLA once.

Dhaliwal said that despite holding public office, the Dangs neither built a house nor accumulated property and spent their lives serving people from the party office. He also recalled that Satya Pal Dang had defeated the then Punjab Chief Minister Giani Gurmukh Singh Musafir from the Chheharta Assembly constituency.

The speakers criticised both the ruling and Opposition parties over what they described as the political handling of the drug menace in Punjab. They demanded that the alleged nexus between the police, drug smugglers and political elements be broken, claiming that the failure to check the drug trade was contributing to incidents of murder, robbery and extortion.

Protesters burn CEC’s effigy

Tarn Taran: Workers of the Left-aligned parties held a rally at Ramgarhia Bunga here on Monday to protest against what they alleged was the disappearance of lakhs of names from voter lists under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The protesters alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was acting at the behest of the Union Government under the pretext of correcting electoral rolls. Following the rally, leaders and workers of the CPI (M), CPI and CPI (ML), led by Hira Singh Kandianwale, Sukhdev Singh Gohalwar, Pal Singh Jamarai and Davinder Sohal, held a protest in the markets and burnt an effigy of Kumar at Bohri Chowk.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers raised slogans against what they described as the “suspicious role” of the Chief Election Commissioner and demanded his dismissal and arrest.

The Left leaders also called for re-elections in five states, including West Bengal, saying this was necessary to address the alleged distrust among people towards the Election Commission and restore faith in democracy.

Advocate Stalinjit Singh, Balwinder Singh Gohalwar, Seema Sohal, Sukhdev Singh Chahal, Rajgobind Singh Jamalpur and Dyal Singh Jodhpur were among those who addressed the gathering.