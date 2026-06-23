Clamour grows for strict action to restore pedestrian rights in Amritsar

Even as the Supreme Court (SC) recently pronounced a landmark ruling declaring safe and accessible footpaths a fundamental right, the reality on the roads and streets of the holy city presents a stark contrast.

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Almost all the footpaths across the city, meant for pedestrians, have gradually disappeared under encroachments, illegal parking, street vendors, construction material, utility structures and commercial extensions.

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A walk through some of the city’s busiest stretches reveals a disturbing scenario. Pedestrians are forced to step onto busy roads amid heavy traffic as footpaths remain occupied by encroachers. Elderly citizens, schoolchildren, women and even persons with disabilities often find themselves navigating through moving traffic, putting their lives at risk.

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The Supreme Court has made it clear that municipalities and local authorities have a legal duty to construct, maintain and protect footpaths. However, in Amritsar, enforcement appears weak and inconsistent. While occasional anti-encroachment drives are conducted, the reclaimed spaces are often reoccupied within hours, indicating a lack of long-term planning and monitoring.

Noted environmentalist PS Bhatti emphasised that footpaths are an essential component of a city’s transport network. Safe sidewalks encourage walking, reduce dependence on vehicles, improve public health and make cities more inclusive. Their absence increases the risk of accidents and contributes to traffic congestion.

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Anuradha, a resident of the Putlighar area, said that not only footpaths but large stretches of roads have also been encroached upon by shopkeepers, haphazardly parked vehicles and street vendors. Repeated drives by the authorities, including the traffic police, have yielded little result.

The problem is not limited to one locality. A large number of pedestrian spaces in and around the walled city, including Rambagh, IDH Market, Hall Bazaar, Lawrence Road, Mall Road, Islamabad, areas near Guru Nanak Dev University, the GT Road and Chheharta, are plagued by encroachments. In several areas, newly constructed footpaths have become unusable due to the parking of cars and other vehicles.

The issue assumes greater significance in Amritsar, a city visited by thousands of pilgrims and tourists every day. Visitors often struggle to walk safely, especially in crowded commercial zones and on approach roads leading to major religious and heritage sites. A city that welcomes people from across the world can hardly afford to neglect the fundamental right to safe pedestrian movement.

Social activist Sarabjit Singh Sonu Jandiala said restoring footpaths would require more than sporadic drives. It calls for strict enforcement against encroachments, better urban design, accountability of civic agencies and recognition that pedestrians are not second-class road users. He added that the real challenge lies in ensuring that this right is visible not just in court rulings but on the streets of Amritsar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur said that continuous anti-encroachment drives are being carried out, but people and shopkeepers have failed to mend their ways. She added that stricter measures would now be taken.

Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia stated that firm action would be taken against encroachments, though repeated drives are already underway to free footpaths and roads.