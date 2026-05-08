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Home / Amritsar / Clash erupts at GNDU gate after youths denied entry, 1 arrested

Clash erupts at GNDU gate after youths denied entry, 1 arrested

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:30 PM May 08, 2026 IST
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A video of the scuffle that took place between miscreants and gate staff at the GNDU gate went viral on social media.
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Tension flared at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) on Thursday when a group of youths clashed with security personnel at the rear entrance gate on Ram Tirath Road.

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The incident came to light after a video of the scuffle went viral on social media, raising concerns over repeated law and order disturbances allegedly caused by outsiders within the university premises.

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According to reports, the confrontation began when security guards asked the youths to show identification before entering the campus. When they failed to produce valid IDs, they were denied entry, which led to a heated argument and eventually a physical altercation. The accused reportedly claimed that they had come to drop off a student.

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Station House Officer Jatinder Singh Khara of the Cantonment police station confirmed that an FIR was registered on the statement of security guard Deepak Singh, who sustained a head injury during the scuffle. The police arrested one of the accused, identified as Lovepreet Singh of Ram Tirath Road, and impounded the car allegedly used in the attempted forced entry. Efforts are underway to arrest his two accomplices.

The incident follows a recent case in which an outsider allegedly entered the boys’ hostel at GNDU and created a disturbance. The police had earlier registered a case against Rajan Bedi in connection with that incident. Following the episode, university authorities tightened security measures and made verification of outsiders mandatory before entry into the campus.

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Authorities reiterated that security protocols would continue to be strictly enforced to prevent further breaches and ensure the safety of students and staff.

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