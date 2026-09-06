Clash leaves Congress leader, one other injured in Amritsar

A personal rivalry between two groups led to a clash and firing in Jagdev Khurd village under the Ajnala police jurisdiction last night.

The injured were rushed to hospital, while a probe is on.

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The police said those associated with Gurdeep Singh, a Congress leader, and Karanbir Singh clashed over an old dispute. Both Gurdeep and Karanbir were injured in the clash, said Ramandeep Singh, Superintendent of Police (detective), Amritsar rural police.

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Sharing information, he said the police received information about a clash leading to firing between two group. Senior police officials, including the DSP, Ajnala, and SHO, Ajnala police station, reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Members of both groups sustained injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment.

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Gurdeep suffered a bullet injury in the leg. He was rushed to the Ajnala Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to a private hospital in Amritsar. His condition is stated to be stable.

SP Ramandeep said an FIR was being registered.