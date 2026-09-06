DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Clash leaves Congress leader, one other injured in Amritsar

Clash leaves Congress leader, one other injured in Amritsar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:10 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gurdeep Singh
Advertisement

A personal rivalry between two groups led to a clash and firing in Jagdev Khurd village under the Ajnala police jurisdiction last night.

The injured were rushed to hospital, while a probe is on.

Advertisement

The police said those associated with Gurdeep Singh, a Congress leader, and Karanbir Singh clashed over an old dispute. Both Gurdeep and Karanbir were injured in the clash, said Ramandeep Singh, Superintendent of Police (detective), Amritsar rural police.

Advertisement

Sharing information, he said the police received information about a clash leading to firing between two group. Senior police officials, including the DSP, Ajnala, and SHO, Ajnala police station, reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Members of both groups sustained injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

Gurdeep suffered a bullet injury in the leg. He was rushed to the Ajnala Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to a private hospital in Amritsar. His condition is stated to be stable.

SP Ramandeep said an FIR was being registered.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts