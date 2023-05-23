Clash outside church: Cops book Nihangs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 22

The Amritsar rural police have booked Ranjit Singh and some of his unknown accomplices on charges of attempt to murder and hurting religious sentiments following a clash between them and members of the local Christian community at Rajewal village, on the Jandiala Guru-Tarn Taran road here on Sunday.

Johnson, the president of the Sukhpal Rana Ministries (church) at Rajewal village, told the police that during a morning prayer on Sunday, several persons clad in the Nihang attire had arrived at the church. Led by suspect Ranjit, the Nihangs allegedly shown disrespect to the holy Christian scriptures.

Moreover, the group of Nihangs allegedly assaulted some devotees and vandalised several vehicles parked in the area.

Police authorities said a case has been registered under Sections 307, 452, 295-A, 323, 324 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in this regard. Further investigation is under way.