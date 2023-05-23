Clash outside church: Cops book Nihangs

Amritsar, May 22
The Amritsar rural police have booked Ranjit Singh and some of his unknown accomplices on charges of attempt to murder and hurting religious sentiments following a clash between them and members of the local Christian community at Rajewal village, on the Jandiala Guru-Tarn Taran road here on Sunday.
Johnson, the president of the Sukhpal Rana Ministries (church) at Rajewal village, told the police that during a morning prayer on Sunday, several persons clad in the Nihang attire had arrived at the church. Led by suspect Ranjit, the Nihangs allegedly shown disrespect to the holy Christian scriptures.
Moreover, the group of Nihangs allegedly assaulted some devotees and vandalised several vehicles parked in the area.
Police authorities said a case has been registered under Sections 307, 452, 295-A, 323, 324 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in this regard. Further investigation is under way.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26