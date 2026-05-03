Class 12 student shot dead in Amritsar, police launch probe

A Class 12 student was shot dead by unidentified assailants on the Mehta Chowk–Mehsmipur Road, under the jurisdiction of Mehta police station, on late Saturday night. The incident has sparked panic in the locality and left the victim’s family devastated.

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The deceased has been identified as Amarjot Singh. According to initial reports, unknown attackers opened fire on Amarjot, killing him on the spot before fleeing the scene.

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Police officials initially received information suggesting a road accident. However, upon reaching the spot, they discovered gunshot wounds on the body, confirming that the death was caused by firing.

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Senior police officers, including SSP Amritsar Rural Sohail Qasim Mir, visited the site.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact number of injuries, which is believed to be around two.

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“The motive behind the crime is not yet clear. We are investigating all possible angles. Various teams have been deployed to identify the accused and establish the circumstances leading to the incident,” said the SSP.