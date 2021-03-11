Class VIII results: Karmanpreet gets third rank in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 2

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Thursday announced the results of Class VIII exams. The overall pass percentage in the state this year was 98.25 per cent. Despite a large number of students appearing for the PSEB Class VIII exams, Amritsar failed to feature in top three districts this year and stood at seventh position, a step below Tarn Taran, which stood at sixth spot.

Out of the total 29,418 students from the district, who appeared for the PSEB Class VIII exams this year, 29,038 passed. The overall pass percentage of the district is 98.71 per cent. Pathankot emerged top with a pass percentage of 99.36 per cent.

Karmanpreet Kaur, a student of Ambar Public School, Mehta Road, has secured the third rank in the state by scoring 596/600. Karmanpreet’s score is equal to the second position holder in the state — Himani Sethi from Hoshiarpur. The rank difference is due to the age.

DEO (Secondary) Jugraj Singh and DEO (Elementary) Rajesh Sharma lauded the performance of the students despite the post-pandemic challenges in the education sector. They said the last year cancellation of board exams and declaration of the results through cumulative assessment, had derailed the normal course of studies and evaluation. Over 3 lakh students appeared in the PSEB Class VIII examination this year.