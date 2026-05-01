Classrooms inaugurated at Chugawan Sadhpur school

Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation Vice-Chairman Jaskaran Singh Bandesha, along with several AAP leaders, on Friday inaugurated newly constructed rooms at Government Elementary School, Chugawan Sadhpur.

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Built under the ‘Sikhiya Kranti’ initiative of the Punjab Government, the school had long lacked adequate classrooms and learning infrastructure despite having a strong student strength of around 200-250. Headmaster Sukhwinder Kaur said the new classrooms will now be equipped with learning materials and desks as the new academic session has begun. Speaking after the inauguration, Bandesha said the state government is committed to raising the standard of government schools to match private institutions. He added that children in government schools are now being taught using modern technology. “People must be encouraged to prioritise educating their children in government schools. The government is creating a conducive learning environment in village schools by installing modern technology and equipment such as projectors and screens,” he said.

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