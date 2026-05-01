icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Classrooms inaugurated at Chugawan Sadhpur school

Classrooms inaugurated at Chugawan Sadhpur school

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:01 AM May 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP leaders and others during the inauguration of classrooms at Government Elementary School in Chugawan Sadhpur.
Advertisement

Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation Vice-Chairman Jaskaran Singh Bandesha, along with several AAP leaders, on Friday inaugurated newly constructed rooms at Government Elementary School, Chugawan Sadhpur.

Advertisement

Built under the ‘Sikhiya Kranti’ initiative of the Punjab Government, the school had long lacked adequate classrooms and learning infrastructure despite having a strong student strength of around 200-250. Headmaster Sukhwinder Kaur said the new classrooms will now be equipped with learning materials and desks as the new academic session has begun. Speaking after the inauguration, Bandesha said the state government is committed to raising the standard of government schools to match private institutions. He added that children in government schools are now being taught using modern technology. “People must be encouraged to prioritise educating their children in government schools. The government is creating a conducive learning environment in village schools by installing modern technology and equipment such as projectors and screens,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts