Classrooms turn protest podiums for teachers amid financial crisis

College teachers across the state have been up in arms against the state government over the impending salary grants and non-implementation of the UGC pay scales, especially the 7th pay commission. Dharnas and repetitive protest demonstrations doesn’t seem to have worked on a government that has been sleeping through the entire grant-in aid issue for aided colleges and schools. So, the college teachers have found their ally in the classrooms.

Teachers across 136 aided colleges in Punjab apprised students and their families about the grim situation arising due to non-payment of salaries for the last six months. Addressing the students in their respective colleges, employees, including teachers, clerks and peons, held sessions on how the fiscal crisis happened and what would be its implications on the quality of higher education in Punjab.

“The teachers have not been paid a single penny in salary for the last six months. Despite the surge in number of students this year, the college managements have not received any grants for salaries or infrastructure from the state government. Teaching and non teaching faculty of the aided colleges are suffering with fiscal bills worth nearly Rs 76 crore that remain pending in the treasury. That’s why we took up this issue with the students,” said Vikas Bhardwaj, president, DAV College Teacher’s Union, Amritsar.

Dr Seema Jaitley, state president, Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU), and a senior faculty at the BBKDAV College, Amritsar, informed the students that it is unfortunate that those responsible for imparting education and shaping the future of the youth are being deprived of their salaries. She said that it was the directive of PCCTU and this was done as last resort against a state government that is depriving teachers of their right.

“This prolonged delay has pushed thousands of families into financial distress and has created an atmosphere of uncertainty in the education system. The purpose was that students should know the issue at hand, the working of state government and how it’s ignoring the higher education. When assembly polls happen, these students, as young voters, can make an informed decision, knowing the priorities of the government,” she said.

Dr Jaitley said they have taken up the issue of delayed compliance of salaries/grants and reimbursements with several cabinet ministers. “They had come to power with a promise of giving the state “Delhi model of education” which has been a complete failure. Scholarships are on hold, projects and grants suspended, colleges are not getting grant reimbursements for research projects. We had no option but to approach students.”

The PCCTU members will now hold a protest march at Sri Anandpur Sahib , the constituency of Education Minister Harjot Bains and all aided colleges will remain closed on September 19 as teachers will go on mass casual leave.