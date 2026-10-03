Clean Amritsar a far-fetched dream: Locals on MC’s sanitation goals

There’s many a slip between the cup and the lip, say locals on city’s sanitation goals.

The civic body claims that around 80 per cent of the waste is lifted daily, but the ground reality is far from different, a local said, reacting to the city’s inclusion under the Centre’s Pragati-50 initiative.

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“As it is, the administration faces a major challenge of handling nearly 700 metric tonnes of garbage generated every day. To set a benchmark, a lot needs to be done,” another local said.

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A major concern is that a large portion of the fresh waste continues to reach the Bhagtanwala dumping site as its scientific processing is yet to begin.Complaints of irregular lifting continue to pour in, with garbage strewn all around.

With the lifting being irregular, the residents in several areas dispose of waste along roads and streets.

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The issue was also raised by 16 councillors during a recent meeting with Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatti and Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill.

The councillors complained that vehicles were not reaching some wards regularly, affecting door-to-door collection. The Bhagtanwala dumping site has been in talks after a a topographic survey conducted by the Municipal Corporation stated that there was around 14.67 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the site.

In the first phase, the civic body had initiated the bioremediation of around 11 lakh metric tonnes of waste and now it claims to have processed or cleared around 9 lakh tonnes.

A new company was assigned the work of waste processing last year, with plans to process both fresh and legacy waste. However, the delay in the allotment of a processing centre resulted in the transportation of nearly 700 tonnes of daily waste to Bhagtanwala. The accumulation of around 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of fresh waste at the site has also been reported.

The Pragati-50 initiative aims to develop 50 selected cities as models for cleanliness and solid waste management. It focuses on urban sanitation, regular garbage collection, scientific processing of waste, management of dumping sites, wastewater and sewerage systems and citizen participation. Regular monitoring is also envisaged under the initiative.

Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatti said around 80 per cent of the city’s waste was being lifted and fresh waste processing at Bhagtanwala would begin soon