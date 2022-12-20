Cleanliness campaign held

Tarn Taran, December 19
NCC cadets of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran, participated in Puneet Sagar Campaign, a cleanliness campaign, on Monday.
The cadets along with ANO Kuldeep Kaur and CTO Gagandeep Singh visited Rasulpur and cleaned the area around a canal and sensitised people not to pollute the canal water. Sant Devendra Singh of Nirmal Kutiya said along with the NCC cadets, the students should also help in keeping the environment clean.
