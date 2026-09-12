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Home / Amritsar / Cleanliness drive gathers steam as locals jump in

Cleanliness drive gathers steam as locals jump in

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:52 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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MLA Ajay Gupta sweeps the Pasia Wala Chowk in Amritsar on Friday.
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MLA Ajay Gupta has stepped up Mission Clean efforts to make Amritsar Central Assembly constituency cleaner, more beautiful and hygienic, personally joining a cleanliness drive and inspecting areas around Pasia Wala Chowk, Kesar Dhaba and Gurudwara Lohgarh Sahib.

Gupta said cleanliness was not solely the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation but a shared responsibility of every citizen. He urged residents to hand over their waste only to the Municipal Corporation’s door-to-door garbage collection vehicles.

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He also appealed to people to dispose of waste only at designated places, keep wet and dry waste separate and support the Municipal Corporation in keeping public places clean. A clean environment, he said, not only enhanced the beauty of the city but also strengthened the foundation of a healthy society.

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Gupta said the main purpose of his personal participation in the daily cleanliness drive was to create awareness among residents and encourage sanitation workers.

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