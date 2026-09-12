Cleanliness drive gathers steam as locals jump in

MLA Ajay Gupta has stepped up Mission Clean efforts to make Amritsar Central Assembly constituency cleaner, more beautiful and hygienic, personally joining a cleanliness drive and inspecting areas around Pasia Wala Chowk, Kesar Dhaba and Gurudwara Lohgarh Sahib.

Gupta said cleanliness was not solely the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation but a shared responsibility of every citizen. He urged residents to hand over their waste only to the Municipal Corporation’s door-to-door garbage collection vehicles.

Advertisement

He also appealed to people to dispose of waste only at designated places, keep wet and dry waste separate and support the Municipal Corporation in keeping public places clean. A clean environment, he said, not only enhanced the beauty of the city but also strengthened the foundation of a healthy society.

Advertisement

Gupta said the main purpose of his personal participation in the daily cleanliness drive was to create awareness among residents and encourage sanitation workers.