Amritsar: Clerk accused of seeking Rs 5K bribe from sanitation workers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 31

Sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation on Thursday alleged that one of the clerks demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe to issue their increment cheques.

A delegation of the workers led by Advocate Vishav Luthra met MC Commissioner Sandip Rishi and handed over a written complaint in this regard. In their complaint, the workers, including Gori Kumar, Toni, Bablu, Sudesh, Charnajit and Disha alleged that they worked in Ward numbers 57, 58 and 68. One of the clerks has been demanding Rs 5,000 each from the workers to issue their cheques of increment. He is delaying the cheques with condition that first pay Rs 5,000 and get the cheques.

The workers who gathered at the Commissioner’s office alleged that it was not the first time as clerical staff often demanded bribe from them. When someone retires from the job, the person has to give bribe to get gratuity, provident fund and pension. In case of denial, the staff does not pay the funds for months and sometimes delays it for years.

Advocate Vishav Luthra, activist for manual scavengers and sanitation workers, said, “The bribe is common practice in the Health Department of the MC. Some sanitary inspectors were caught red-handed while accepting bribe during last few months. With the change in government, everyone hopes that the system would function without bribe and function as per rules. So, we met the Commissioner and asked to address the issue of workers.