Climate change, pollution hit migratory bird arrival at Harike wetland

An agriculture scientist, Dr Astha, who has a keen interest in bird-watching, has raised serious concerns over the declining number of migratory birds arriving at Harike wetland — one of the largest man-made wetlands in India. Situated about 45 km from here, the wetland has traditionally hosted thousands of winged guests from Siberia, Central Asia and Europe during winter.

Dr Astha observed a steady decline in migratory bird numbers over the past few years. In 2022, when the mean January temperature stood at 12.3°C — categorised as unhealthy — around 74,869 migratory birds were recorded. The count fell to 65,624 in 2023, dropped further to about 50,000 in 2025, and this year it declined to nearly 45,000. Similarly, the average air quality index (AQI) has consistently remained in the unhealthy category since 2022.

A regular visitor to Harike, Dr Astha compiled the data after studying several research papers published by experts on the wetland. She also noted that water hyacinth has reached alarming levels at the confluence of the Sutlej and Beas rivers, severely affecting the ecosystem.

Describing the phenomenon as a “winter silence” at Harike, she said the once vibrant sanctuary — echoing with the calls of migratory birds — is gradually losing both the number and diversity of its winged visitors. She attributed this alarming trend to continuously warming winters, deteriorating habitat quality and rising pollution levels in the region.

According to Dr Astha, global climatic shifts have reduced the need for long-distance migration, as milder winters in breeding regions allow birds to remain closer to their native habitats. Locally, water pollution in the Sutlej river — laden with industrial and agricultural waste — has degraded water quality and reduced fish availability, a crucial food source for migratory birds.

She further pointed out that habitat degradation caused by water hyacinth infestation, siltation and shrinking open-water areas has reduced the wetland’s suitability. Persistent human disturbances, including encroachment, illegal fishing and poaching, have also discouraged birds from settling at the sanctuary. Together, these factors have contributed to the declining presence of migratory birds at Harike Pattan, raising serious concerns about the future of this internationally important wetland.

Environmentalists warn that the declining bird population at Harike is a biological indicator of deeper ecological imbalance. Without urgent measures — such as pollution control, removal of invasive weeds, desiltation and stricter protection — the wetland risks losing its global importance as a migratory bird habitat.

The delayed onset of winter and shorter cold spells have emerged as major disruptors of traditional migration cycles. Birds that once arrived by October and stayed until March are now reaching Harike as late as December and departing early. Rising winter temperatures are reducing the wetland’s suitability as a long-term winter refuge.

Temperature plays a crucial role in migration patterns. Higher minimum temperatures reduce frost and cold stress in breeding regions, encouraging birds to delay or skip migration. Rising maximum temperatures shorten the period of wetland suitability, accelerating early departures. A narrowed temperature range disrupts food availability, aquatic life cycles and resting behaviour, while persistent smog, crop residue burning and stagnant winter air further stress avian health and navigation.

The findings are based on data compiled from regional meteorological trends in Punjab. The gradual rise in both minimum and maximum winter temperatures points to shrinking cold periods — a key trigger for long-distance migration.