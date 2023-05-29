Close aide of slain gangster arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 28

In a major breakthrough, the Amritsar rural police have nabbed a close associate of the murdered gangster, Rana Kandowalia, and two of his associates near Akalgarh Dhapian village on Saturday. The arrested man was identified as Gurpawandeep Singh, also known as Bihari. He had six criminal cases pending against him, including attempted murder and violation of the Arms Act, in the Amritsar, Batala, and Gurdaspur belt. He was also a proclaimed offender in three cases declared by the courts.

Two of Gurpawandeep Singh’s accomplices were identified as Hardey Singh and Sahib Singh, both residents of Nizampura village in Jandiala. The police seized 260-gm heroin, a .315 bore pistol, three live cartridges, two sharp-edged weapons, and a motorbike from them.

The police have registered a new case against him under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, said Jandiala SHO Balwinder Singh.

The trio had attacked Akashdeep Singh of Nizampura village on Friday night over a minor dispute. They had fired at him, narrowly missing him.