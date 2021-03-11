Close shave for three as car catches fire

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 23

A car went up in flames after it caught fire on Jhabal Road on Saturday. Three members of a family travelling in the vehicle were dragged out of the car by farmers who were working in their fields.

The family was heading back home after attending a marriage ceremony in Amritsar.

Khajan Singh , who was behind the wheel, lost control over the car, which hit a roadside tree on Jhabal bypass and caught fire. ASI Manjit Singh along with police team reached the spot. Later, an ambulance and a fire also reached the spot .