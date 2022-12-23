Cloth trader gets extortion call

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 22

A cloth trader Sukha Singh, a resident of Mehta Chowk area, got an extortion call from an unknown number here. Following his complaint, the Mehta police registered a case under Sections 387 and 507 of the IPC.

Sukha Singh told the police that his son got a call from a ‘virtual’ number at around 8.15 am on his mobile phone on December 14. He said the caller asked him to come outside the house while threatening to shoot him. He said that three days later, he received a call from the same number and the accused asked him to arrange Rs 1 crore or else threatened him with dire consequences. He said he again received calls from different numbers, but did not respond and lodged a complaint with the Mehta police.

Amritsar rural police chief Swapan Sharma said the police received the complaint and started a probe.

There has been a spurt in threat and extortion calls in the state following the assassination of Sidhu Moosewala. DGP Gaurav Yadav recently asked people to lodge complaints with the police in case they get any extortion call. He also added that most of the time, it was the local miscreants who made such calls. Earlier too, the police had received several complaints of such extortion calls being made.