Cloud cover brings relief from intense heat in Amritsar

A sudden change in weather conditions brought much-needed relief to residents on Tuesday morning, as the city woke up to a blanket of clouds after days of intense heat. The overcast sky, accompanied by forecasts of light showers and gusty winds, offered a welcome break from the scorching temperatures that had gripped the region over the past week.

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Since early morning, a cool breeze and intermittent cloud cover kept temperatures in check, creating a noticeably pleasant atmosphere compared to the sweltering conditions recorded in recent days. A four-degree drop in the maximum temperature, from 40 degrees Celsius, was enough to lift spirits.

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According to weather forecasts, the city is likely to witness isolated thunderstorms and wind speeds of up to 40-50 km/h, further easing the heat.

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Residents across the city expressed relief at the sudden shift. “The last few days were unbearable, especially during the afternoons. Today feels like a blessing,” said Rajesh Kumar, a shopkeeper in the Hall Bazaar area.

A college student, Simran Kaur, added, “Stepping out in the morning did not feel exhausting for once. The cloudy weather has lifted everyone’s mood.”

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The change was particularly welcomed by daily commuters and outdoor workers, who have been struggling under extreme heat conditions. “Working on construction sites has been very difficult lately. Today’s weather has made it much easier,” said labourer Ramesh.

Local markets and public spaces also saw increased footfall during the day, as people took advantage of the relatively cooler conditions. Parks and roadside eateries reported more visitors compared to the past few days.

However, officials have advised residents to remain cautious, as strong winds and sudden showers may cause minor disruptions. Despite this, the overall sentiment remained positive, with many hoping that the weather shift signals the onset of more consistent relief in the coming days.