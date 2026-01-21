Club donates stationery items to needy students of government school in Amritsar

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Social Welfare and Cultural Club, Dhotian, distributed stationery items among the needy students in a function organised at Government High School of the village. Headmaster of the school, Manjit Singh, presided over the function.

Advertisement

Ravinder Singh Gill, chairman of the club, in his address, called upon students to work hard and assured that students from weaker sections of society would be awarded cash prizes in case they top the annual exam.

Advertisement

Headmaster Manjit Singh, while addressing the gathering, urged residents to admit their children to a government school as the state government was providing many facilities besides free education. Village elders too were present at the function.