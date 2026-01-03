CM Health Insurance Scheme: Registrations from Jan 15

To provide improved healthcare facilities to the general public, the Punjab Government is set to implement the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme effectively in the district, with registrations scheduled to begin from January 15.

In this regard, a meeting was convened by the district nodal officer of the scheme, Dr Amandeep Kaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development), Amritsar, at her office here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), the District Medical Commissioner, all Senior Medical Officers (SMOs), managers of Common Service Centres (CSCs) and other government representatives.

During the meeting, Dr Amandeep Kaur provided detailed information about the scheme. She said every resident of Punjab is eligible to avail its benefits. She said under the scheme, health insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh per family would be provided.