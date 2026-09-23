CM interacts with students at govt college in Amritsar

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday interacted with students during a surprise visit to SR Government College.

Students warmly welcomed the CM and expressed their happiness at getting an opportunity to interact with him.

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Commending the college students for their performance in academics, cultural and sports activities, Mann said girls were excelling in every field. He encouraged the students to remain motivated, stay committed to their goals and continue striving for excellence.

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He also apprised the students of various initiatives being undertaken by his government in the field of education. Keeping in view the academic and cultural activities of the college, Mann assured the students that necessary arrangements would be made for an auditorium. He also announced that a bus service would be provided for their convenience.