CM made false claims on mining mafia: Majithia

Amritsar, February 18
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had made false claims on mining mafia, including two kingpins Rakesh Chaudhary and Ashok Chandak. He said Rakesh Chaudhary had admitted in a court that he wanted to stop working as a mining contractor, but he was insisted by the government to continue.
Majithia said the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann “compromised” with Rakesh Chaudhary and Ashok Chandak following which these persons shifted their loyalties from the Congress to Bhagwant Mann.
