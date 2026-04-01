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Home / Amritsar / CM Mann to launch renovation of 121 link roads in Attari on April 17; DC inspects site

CM Mann to launch renovation of 121 link roads in Attari on April 17; DC inspects site

Deputy Commissioner instructs officials to make adequate arrangements for the convenience of people attending the rally

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:17 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh chairs a review meeting with district officials in Attari on Tuesday.
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will lay the foundation stone for the renovation of link roads at the Attari Dana Mandi, over 36 km from Amritsar, on April 17. He will also address a rally during the state-level function.

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To review the preparations for the event, Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with district officials at the Attari Dana Mandi. He directed all departments to ensure that arrangements for the state-level function are completed well in time.

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The Chief Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the renovation of 121 major link roads in the Attari Assembly constituency.

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The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to make adequate arrangements for the convenience of people attending the rally. He emphasised the need for proper seating arrangements, availability of sufficient drinking water and provision of other basic amenities.

He further directed that adequate parking facilities be arranged near the venue. The Deputy Commissioner also stressed that all duties related to the Chief Minister’s visit should be treated as a priority and completed within the stipulated timeframe.

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