CM posters, govt achievement pamphlets mark Mega PTMs across Amritsar schools

Large posters of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains greeted students and parents at government schools across Amritsar on Saturday as a Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) was held ahead of the summer vacation.

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Students at several government schools were reportedly given holiday homework along with pamphlets highlighting the achievements of the Bhagwant Mann-led state government, and carry bags bearing the Chief Minister’s photograph. Teachers alleged that they were instructed to brief parents on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s achievements in the education sector instead of focussing primarily on students’ academic progress.

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As per Punjab Government directions, the ‘Sikhiya Da Maha Jashn’ (Grand Celebration of Education) was organised in all 418 upper-primary, middle, high and senior secondary government schools in the district. According to the government, the Mega PTM was aimed at sharing Punjab’s achievement of securing the top position in the NITI Aayog Education Quality Report-2026, and highlighting the success of the state’s “education revolution” among teachers, students, parents, school management committee (SMC) members and prominent village residents.

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However, several teachers claimed the event amounted to a promotional exercise for the Mann-led government. “Pamphlets carrying the Chief Minister’s photograph and bags bearing his image were distributed by local AAP Panchayat members. No separate funds were provided to organise these meetings, and schools had to use amalgamated funds. This is the last Mega PTM before the elections, as the Model Code of Conduct is expected to come into force in December,” said a teacher, on condition of anonymity.

“Were we expected to discuss students’ academic and holistic development, or present PowerPoint slides on government policies and achievements?” he asked.

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The Democratic Teachers’ Front also criticised the exercise, alleging that it was politically motivated and came at a time when teachers had already been burdened with extensive non-academic duties. “Teachers have spent the past month engaged in drug-abuse surveys, Census-related work, election duties and other assignments. Academic work has taken a back seat. In many schools, only a fraction of the teaching staff is available,” said Gurpreet Singh, a member of the Democratic Teachers’ Front in Amritsar.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer (Secondary Education) Rajesh Kumar Sharma visited Government High School, Adliwala; Government Middle School, Bua Nangli; Government Middle School, Loharka Kalan; Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nawan Kot; and Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Kot Baba Deep Singh.

During the visits, Sharma said students who secured top positions in board examinations were honoured by their respective schools. Students who excelled in the Skill Education Programme were presented with certificates of appreciation.

He said the Punjab Government and the Education Department were making every effort to address the needs of schools. Sharma had facilitated the establishment of a library at Government Middle School, Loharka Kalan, with support from an NGO. The library was inaugurated on Saturday.