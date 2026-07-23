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Home / Amritsar / CM Teerth Yatra bus driver assaulted, AAP holds Congress responsible

CM Teerth Yatra bus driver assaulted, AAP holds Congress responsible

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:00 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Two youths allegedly assaulted the driver of a Punjab Government’s Chief Minister Tirth Yatra bus following a minor altercation on the Amritsar-Attari road on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among 65 passengers, many of whom were elderly pilgrims.

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The police said the bus was on its way from Amritsar to Attari when the occupants of a car got into an argument with the driver.

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The accused allegedly made obscene gestures before overtaking the bus and parking their vehicle in front of it, forcing the bus to stop.

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The accused then came out of the car with a baseball bat and an iron rod, dragged the driver out of the bus and assaulted him.

Passengers, including senior citizens, were left in fear. Some of them alerted the police control room, but the accused fled the spot.

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A police team reached the scene and on the basis of a CCTV footage and other evidence, registered a case against the accused. Raids are on to arrest them.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the attack was carried out by Congress workers and described it as an attempt to derail the Bhagwant Mann government's flagship welfare scheme.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu claimed that the two arrested accused, identified as Gurpinder Singh, alias Lali, and Baljit Singh Sheesha, had links with the Congress.

He further alleged that two other Congress-linked persons, Sunny and Harpreet Singh, attempted to influence the police to secure the accused's release.

Pannu claimed that the attack was politically motivated as the Congress was unable to accept the growing popularity of the Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme.

AAP leader Shaminder Singh Khinda said more than 3.5 lakh devotees had so far availed of the free pilgrimage scheme, visiting religious destinations, including Sri Anandpur Sahib, Mata Naina Devi and Sri Darbar Sahib. He said the government would soon expand the scheme to Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan, Khatu Sham and Salasar Dham.

The cost of transportation, accommodation, food and other arrangements were borne by the government, he added.

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