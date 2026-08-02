CM urged to fill posts under sports quota

Urging Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to fill 358 vacant posts under the 3 per cent sports quota in the Punjab Police, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, in a letter to the former, stated that the delay in the recruitment process had affected Punjab’s rich sporting legacy.

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The MP also sought revival of the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) sports complex in Jalandhar, saying, “Once known as the ‘Mecca of Punjab Sports’, the PAP sports complex has been crying for the authorities’ attention for long.”

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As for the vacant posts, the MP said the delay in the recruitment process had hit the job prospects of several deserving athletes.

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He added that the recruitment of around 2,600 district police posts and 800 armed police posts might proceed without adequately filling the sports quota vacancies.