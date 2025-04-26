DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / CM’s Drug Roko Rally won’t be held at GNDU ground

CM’s Drug Roko Rally won’t be held at GNDU ground

MP Gurjeet Aujla had earlier criticised ‘destruction of playgrounds’ for political events
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 06:31 PM Apr 26, 2025 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. File Photo
The Guru Nanak Dev University authorities have decided not to host the CM’s Drug Roko Rally that was to be held at the playground inside the university campus. The event, scheduled for May 2, will host CM Bhagwant Mann as he will address sarpanches and other members of the AAP working cadre regarding the anti-drug campaign launched by the state government.

On Friday, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla had objected to the political rally to be held in the sports ground of Guru Nanak Dev University. He had posted on his social media handles that it is not appropriate to convert sports playground meant for athletes into a political venue.

Sharing his discontent on social media, Aujla wrote, 'The AAP government at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, destroyed the playground of students and players for "Stop Drugs Rally". A political stage is being constructed above the athletics track. It is worth mentioning that the university has won the Maka Trophy for a record 25 times and students also have practicals on this track and final papers. What kind of change is this..."

He further said that student’s playground did not have to be destroyed for a political rally. Sadly, there will be no practice again on this track for a long time. We strongly condemn the use of the university's sports structure for political propaganda. A university is a temple of knowledge and excellence..... Not a platform for political spectacles."

The sports ground’s grass track, otherwise used for practice by athletes, was dug to prepare for skeletal structure for the tent. According to sports coaches, the dug-out area on the track takes at least four to six months to recover from the tampering.

VC Karamjeet Singh, while informing of the latest decision, said, “We had been asked to lend the playground for the event. But now, we have decided that the political event will not be held on university campus.”

