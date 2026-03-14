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Home / Amritsar / Coaching for Army, police aspirants begins at Ranike

Coaching for Army, police aspirants begins at Ranike

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Government has started free coaching for written examination and physical training for youth preparing for recruitment to the Army, paramilitary forces, SSC and Punjab Police at the C-PYTE (Centre for Training and Employment of Punjab Youth) camp in Ranike village of Amritsar district.

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Providing this information, Training Officer Capt Ajit Singh of the C-PYTE Camp, Ranike, said that the Assistant Recruiting Officer (ARO), Amritsar, recently visited the camp and briefed candidates about the ongoing and upcoming recruitment processes. He said registration for the Army recruitment for 2026 began on February 13 and will continue until April 1.

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Similarly, registration for Punjab Police recruitment started on March 10 and will remain open until March 30. He urged the interested youth to complete their registration at the earliest and report to the C-PYTE camp in Ranike to take advantage of the training facilities.

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Captain Ajit Singh further said that written examination coaching classes for Agniveer recruitment began at the camp on February 16, while classes for the Punjab Police written examination started on March 10. Along with written preparation, intensive physical training for both Army and Punjab Police recruitment is being conducted at the camp.

He added that youth belonging to the districts of Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot, who wish to prepare for the written examinations and physical tests for SSC, Army Agniveer and Punjab Police recruitment can avail of free coaching and training at the C-PYTE camp, Ranike.

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Candidates who wish to enroll in the training programme are required to report to the camp with photocopies of essential documents, including Aadhaar card, Class X or Class XII certificates, caste certificate and two passport-size photographs.

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