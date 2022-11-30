Cobweb of wires: Eyesore for public, trouble for electricians

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 29

Tangled power lines hanging off the electricity poles and nearby transformers not only are a threat to general public but also a potential threat to safety of residents and nearby properties.

A visit to historically and commercially important Hall Bazaar and its nearby areas revealed that even residents of these areas are oblivious of the threat they are living under.

At places, clothes and food stalls have come up under electricity transformers. These cobwebs of wires are also one of the biggest stumbling blocks in the way of the beautification of the holy city.

These tangled electricity wires are also the biggest nightmare for the power corporation technicians as they often have to climb up these poles to rectify faults. Residents stated that at places, electricity wires run parallel to windows on first floor of buildings.

“We have to keep windows closed. These are so close to houses that one can easily touch them,” said Sunita Devi, a resident of the Katra Baggian area. The residents demanded that where ever possible, the government should put transmission lines underground.

As the Hall Bazaar area is in the vicinity of the Golden Temple, it is visited by hundreds of tourists from other states and countries every day. “The mess created by these tangled electricity wires leaves a wrong impression on the minds of tourists. A better transmission system will not only look good but also reduce the workload of PSPCL technicians,” said Satnam Singh, another resident. He said a ‘smart city’ ought to have smart electricity transmission system.