Coffee table book 'Srujunu Eke Ruti Anek' released

Amritsar, february 2
A coffee table book, Srujunu Eke Ruti Anek (All Seasons Originate from the one Sun) and a portrait depicting national bird peacock symbolising “Rangla Punjab” compiled by eminent author, environmentalist and nature artist, Harpreet Sandhu, were unveiled by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University.
A short documentary by Sandhu was also screneed on the occasion. Sandhu also released a calendar of 2023 showcasing beautiful sunrise locations in Punjab.
Sandhu has based his art work on nature. The book features scenic sunrise locations in Punjab such as banks of the Beas and Sutlej, Harike Pattan, Ranjit Sagar Dam, etc. “My purpose was to convey a message to humanity that sun is the essence of life on mother earth,” said Sandhu.
