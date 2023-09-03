Cold store owners yet to pay Rs 1 crore dues, say farmers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

The vegetable growers from the Jandiala Guru area here have alleged that a cold storage unit at Tagra village near here had defrauded them of Rs 1 crore. The farmers said the manager of the cold storage unit purchased peas and potato crop from them last year and its dues were still pending.

All India Kisan Sabha state vice-president Lakhbir Singh Nizampura and Vegetable Growers Association president Bhupinder Singh Tirathpura said the manager on the directions of the unit owners had been purchasing vegetables from farmers for the past many years.

“This year when farmers asked the unit owners to clear their pending dues of the last year, they were told that the manager had purchased vegetables without taking them into confidence,” said Nizampura. He said the owners were trying to shift the onus of making payment to farmers on the manager.

While appealing to the civil and the police administration to take action against owners and manager, the farmer leaders threatened to lock the unit till their dues were cleared. The leaders said owners had committed fraud with farmers by claiming that the manager had purchased vegetables without their knowledge.