Collect Rs 25-cr property tax by Sept 30: Amritsar MC official

Amritsar, September 23
Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh held a meeting with Nodal Officer of the Property Tax Department Daljit Singh and group superintendents.
Details of property tax returns (PTR) and zone wise tax collection were discussed. The MC has set a target of Rs 50 crore for property tax recovery in this financial year. But so far, the department has collected Rs 15.86 crore only.
The MC Joint Commissioner said 10 per cent rebate was being given to those who have deposited the tax for the ongoing financial year till September 30. He directed the group officers to collect property tax of over Rs 25 crore by September 30.
With 1,007 property owners paying their tax, the MC collected property tax worth Rs 67.75 lakh on Thursday. The Joint Commissioner stated that Lok Adalat for 38 cases of scrutiny of property tax is being held on September 25.
