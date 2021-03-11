'Collect biomedical waste from houses'

Amritsar, May 25
In a meeting with the district environment committee officials, the Deputy Commissioner asked the Municipal Corporation to collect biomedical waste from households on the same pattern as it was being collected from hospitals.
The MC is already collecting segregated wet and dry waste from households. DC Harpreet Singh Sudan said a substantial quantity of biomedical waste is generated at houses as people use machines for checking BP.
Other kind of biomedical waste generated at households include used injection vials, expired medicines, shaving blades and used bandages. The DC asked MC officials to initiate a trial run from any selected area in the city.
The DC also took stern view of the cutting of trees on the pretext of development. He asked officials to ensure that if a tree poses any difficulty it should be shifted to a suitable place.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in money-laundering probe linked to Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, others
Locations in Dapoli, Mumbai and Pune are being searched afte...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres
Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Reunited with brother 4 months ago at Kartarpur Sahib