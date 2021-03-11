'Collect biomedical waste from houses'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 25

In a meeting with the district environment committee officials, the Deputy Commissioner asked the Municipal Corporation to collect biomedical waste from households on the same pattern as it was being collected from hospitals.

The MC is already collecting segregated wet and dry waste from households. DC Harpreet Singh Sudan said a substantial quantity of biomedical waste is generated at houses as people use machines for checking BP.

Other kind of biomedical waste generated at households include used injection vials, expired medicines, shaving blades and used bandages. The DC asked MC officials to initiate a trial run from any selected area in the city.

The DC also took stern view of the cutting of trees on the pretext of development. He asked officials to ensure that if a tree poses any difficulty it should be shifted to a suitable place.