Collecting electronic waste for sustainability through e-Parivartan

In a significant move aimed at environmental conservation and sustainable development, Phulkari Women of Amritsar (Phulkari WOA), has launched its latest philanthropic initiative – e-Parivartan. The programme marks a major step in the organisation’s expansion of its community outreach verticals and efforts to manage electronic waste responsibly and sustainably.

The e-Parivartan E-Waste Collection and Recycling Drive is being held from June 1-4 at Cambridge Junior School, Maqbool Road, Amritsar, from 12 pm to 5 pm. The collected e-waste will be dispatched on June 5 to mark World Environment Day, aligning with national and global commitments to environmental protection.

The initiative is led by National Chairpersons for Environment, Tina Aggarwal, Payal Mehra with Ridhi Khanna, Programme Head, e-Parivartan, in Amritsar.

“The initiative builds upon the Phulkari track record of social impact, including its Conquer Cancer programme for cervical cancer awareness and education, and the Phulkari Learning Programme, which encompasses scholarships for medical students, functional English training and digital literacy efforts. The e-Parivartan programme further extends Phulkari WOA’s commitment to national development, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

Tina Aggarwal said that the collaboration with Threco Company, a Mumbai-based e-waste management company, will see Phulkari WOA enter into a five-year exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). “As an authorised e-waste recycling body approved by the Government of Maharashtra, for the safe and effective recycling of collected electronic waste, we will ensure a safe and secure way to dispose of e-waste like hard drives, mobile phones, batteries and all. This programme is also being conducted in collaboration with Municipal Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh,” she said.

Till date, the initiative has managed to collect over 500 kg of e-waste in collaboration with prominent schools, hospitals and even industries.

To recognise contributions, participants and donors contributing 100 kg or more of e-waste will receive certificates of acknowledgment, endorsed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, NITI Aayog, and the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. These recognitions align with India’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said Ridhi.

Minakshi Khanna, president, Phulkari WOA, added, “We aim to responsibly collect and recycle over 500 kg of e-waste through this drive, which will be institutionalised as a biannual initiative for continuous impact.”