Collection agent robbed of Rs 4.5L

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 17

A collection agent of a finance firm was looted by two armed persons in Jawahar Nagar area in Chheharta here on Friday. The accused also fired a gunshot during the incident leading to panic in the area.

The armed miscreants took away the bag containing Rs 4.50 lakh cash. The victim, identified as Deepak, was going to deposit the amount in the bank when the accused targeted him.

A police team reached the spot and started investigations. Nishan Singh, Station House Officer, Chheharta police station, said closed-circuit televsion cameras were scanned in the area to find clues about the perpetrators.

The victim told the police that the two accused with covered faces came on a scooter. He said he was going to deposit the amount in the Punjab National Bank branch. He said he resisted the attempt, but the accused fired gunshots and snatched the bag.

Navdeep Singh, owner of the private finance firm, said Deepak has been employed with the firm for the past several years.

Nishan Singh, Station House Officer, Chheharta police station, said the matter was being investigated. He said the police got the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the suspects and they would be arrested soon. He said every aspect of the incident was being probed. He said a case has been registered in this regard.