Collector rates: Property dealers, colonisers’ stir enters third day

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 25

Property dealers and colonisers staged a demonstration on the third consecutive day in front of the office of the SDM here on Friday. The efforts of the administration to pacify the demonstrators remained fruitless.

The property dealers and the colonisers are on the agitation path under the banner of Tarn Taran Property Dealers and Colonizers’ Association and members from across the district are participating in the demonstration. Daler Singh Pannu, district president of the association, was among others who addressed on the occasion. Pannu said the association was demonstrating against the hike in the collector rates by 70-85 per cent, which was unaffordable for the both parties — sellers and purchasers — of landed property.

He said the administration and local officials of the Revenue Department were not aware of the ground reality and imposing unbearable burden on the public. He said the other demands being raised by them were: not to make the no-objection certificate (NOC) compulsory for sale-purchase of the closed plots; consider the NOC valid to sell part of the property; give permission to install electric meters and sewerage and water supply connections on the plots which had the proper documents.

Rajnish Arora, SDM, Tarn Taran, came to the demonstration site and appealed to them to end the agitation. He assured them that their demands would be considered and even Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar who had just assumed the charge recently met the leaders of the association, but all the efforts of the administration failed to bear fruit.

